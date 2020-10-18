1/1
Billy Lee Sharp
1991 - 2020
October 23, 1991 - September 30, 2020

Billy Sharp passed away on September 30, 2020, at his Grand Junction home, he was 28.

Billy was born on October 23, 1991, in Grand Junction, Colorado and has been a native resident his entire life.

He loved being with family, having a good meal, and playing with his nieces and nephews. He loved working on his car, playing pool, and going on adventures.

Billy is survived by his parents, Lori, Brandon and Bill; brother, Mitchell, and sisters, Nikki, Michelle and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m., October 24, 2020, at the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park in Fruita, Colorado.

Friends and family may leave their condolences or a memorial gift donation at www.martinmortuary.com.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9702431538
