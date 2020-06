Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Sanders, 86, of Loma, died June 20, 2020, at HopeWest. Survivors: wife, Joanne Sanders; son, Bill (Cheri) Sanders; daughters, Linda (Jim) Larsen, and Susan Larsen; five grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



