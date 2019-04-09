Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Birgit Skoog. View Sign



November 29, 1918 - April 6, 2019

Birgit Anna Lisa Skoog, died April 6, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado at 100 years of age.

Birgit was born in Stockholm, Sweden. She came to the United States from Sweden in 1947, and married Folke Skoog, her beloved husband of 54 years. They lived in Madison, Wisconsin. After her husband's death, Birgit moved to Grand Junction, Colorado to be close to family.

Birgit led a very happy and interesting life. She and her husband had a large number of friends as part of the University of Wisconsin community, opening their home to generations of students. She traveled the world, and made frequent visits to her homeland.

For Birgit the most important thing in her life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and recently a great-grandmother, to all of us.

The special love Birgit had for her family, includes her daughter, Karin Shepard; son-in-law, David Shepard; three grandsons and their wives, Eric Shepard, Karl (Meghan) Shepard, and Alex (Sally) Shepard; a great-grandson, Beckett Shepard (son of Karl and Meghan); and a large clan of treasured relatives in Sweden.

We miss her and she is in our hearts.

A family memorial service and inurnment is planned in Uppsala, Sweden.

