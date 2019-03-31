Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blair Thurman. View Sign

Blair Ethan Thurman

October 23, 1992 - December 23, 2018

Blair entered this world in Grand Junction, and left it while in the Phoenix area. His soul now rests in a place where there will be no more mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore. Every tear will be wiped from his eyes.

Blair attended New Horizons Christian School, Pomona Elementary, West Middle, where he realized being a tuba player was not in his future, and Grand Junction High graduating in May, 2011. In his senior year, teen court was one of his favorite activities, and he was voted "Best Hippee Wannabe." In his youth, he was a member of New Horizons Four Square and Canyon View Vineyard churches. Blair furthered his education at the University of Colorado and graduated from the Physics Department in December of 2016. His achievements included the Virginia Schuman Merit Scholarship, Albert A Bartlett Award in Physics and the Mary Kay (Benyon) Brown Scholarship. Post graduate he attended Galvanize Inc, learning coding for Data Science. His strongest interests in school included the languages, math, science and history, especially WWII.

While attending college Blair worked as a barista and was dubbed the "pour over" master. After graduating from Galvanize he was their Technical Admissions Officer, supporting their Data Science program at the national level.

Blair enjoyed online games of a historical significance, cats, cats and more cats, and prolonged conversations involving politics and philosophy. He had a boundless craving for knowledge. But what captured Blair the most was his compassion for people and the world they lived in. This led him to foster and nurture people with addictions through AA and NA. He mentored many peers to sobriety. His legacy will be lived out through their lives. Blair also had a witty sense of humor, an unending smile and an infectious personality. In our lives many of us will have people cross our paths who will have a profound impact on us. Blair had just that impact on many others. Though your presence is no longer to be seen, and you will exist only in our memories, You will not be left behind.

When we drift back into the hustle and bustle, and our paths become busy once again, You will not be left behind.

While the endless seasons come and go, our thoughts will

return because, You will not be left behind.

Your life was but a dart of light in the sky.

A tiny blossom in the garden of humanity.

And your voice a distant whisper in the din and

clamor of this world.

But in the stillness of our quiet,

Your light shines, your blossom blesses,

your whisper comforts.

And you will not be left behind.

Son, Grandson, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Blessed Child of God.

Blair is survived by his parents, Steve and Theresa Thurman; sisters, Audra Talamantes (Erik) and Erynn Thurman; the family of step-mother, LeeAnn Tooker, and grandfather, Jack Thurman.

The family asks that donations be made to a feline animal rescue of your choice, or to a local community garden.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, 10:00 a.m. at Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave.

