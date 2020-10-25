Bob Carman



March 9, 1945 - October 22, 2020



Bob Carman, of Grand Junction, passed away on October 22, 2020, from complications of ALS, with which he was diagnosed only in March, 2020.



Born in Fruita to the union of Dorothy (Carlton) Carman and Walter H. Carman, Bob graduated from Fruita High School in 1964. After a stint at a saw mill, Bob began work at Mesa County Road and Bridge Department in 1966 and happily served there 39 years. Starting as laborer, Bob worked his way to Supervisor and served as Mesa County Road Supervisor for 22 years until retiring in 2005. Notable projects during his time include completion of F Road; the Cameo bridge; the 30 Road underpass; major improvements in the county corridors; and assisting in construction of Redlands Parkway and 29 Road bridge. In 2003, Bob received the prestigious Colorado Road Supervisor of the Year award. Past supervisor, Eric Bruton, commented "Bob could find the good in any situation and in 30 years I never heard Bob speak a bad word about anyone no matter the circumstances."



After his retirement, Bob excelled in his photography hobby depicting his love of nature.



Bob married Sandra Engle in 1968 until their divorce; thereafter, in 1979, he was married to Alicia Sisneros until 1991. Although Bob did not have biological children, in 1997, Bob met special friend and companion, Janey Raney, and through Janey, he met the Mazurek Family of Gateway, CO. Kindra (Janey's daughter), husband, Mike, and daughters Haley and Aleah, became Bob's "adopted family." With them, Bob felt fulfilled insofar as being part of a loving family. The Mazureks received and loved Bob these 23 years, and cared for him through his illness. He enthusiastically attended school and rodeo events to cheer on the daughters. Though Janey preceded Bob in death, passing in November 2019, the Mazurek family remained a source of joy.



Bob leaves behind many loving friends grieving his swift passing since his diagnosis, especially April Mills, who cared for him in illness together with Kindra. Bob also had many long-time Fruita friends; former co-worker friends, and friends from his lunch eateries. Perhaps due to not having siblings or a biological family, Bob kept in close touch with his friends. He was always upbeat and positive, always inquiring about their families and projects. He was one who would give a friend the "shirt off his back" if one was in need. These lyrics from a popular tune describe Bob if he were your friend: When the water's high; When the weather's not so fair;



When the well runs dry; Who's gonna be there? Bob would.... We miss you, Bob.



The Mazurek family is planning a celebration of life with details to follow. Donations in Bob's memory may be made at Grand Valley Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store