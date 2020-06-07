Bobby Lee ArgoOctober 16, 1938 - April 17, 2020Bobby Lee Argo "Bob", age 81, died April 17, 2020, following a long illness.Born October 26, 1938 in Noble, Oklahoma, he was the son of C. C. and Willie Mae Argo. Bob graduated from Norman, Oklahoma High School and attended Oklahoma University.He retired as Assistant Vice President from Sunwest Bank in Gallup, NM, after 27 years of service.Bob was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He was a member of Kiwanis International.He enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, camping, reading, metal detecting, playing guitar and singing. He especially enjoyed singing in church.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Todd and Trent, and great-grandson, Maverick.He is survived by his wife of 62 and one half years, Voncille; son, Brett (Mary) Argo; daughter, Devin Stotler; daughters-in-law, Natalia Argo Betenbough and Sandra Lima Argo; brother, Ron Argo (Liz); sister, Dixie Graham; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Services will be June 12, 10:30 a.m., at New Covenant Baptist Church, 3196 F Road.Contributions, in Bob's name, may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.