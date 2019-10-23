Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bok Sung Murphy. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Bok Sung Murphy



March 15, 1936 - October 13, 2019



Bok Sung (Yoon) Murphy, 84, of Grand Junction, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019, of a massive stroke while living at The Residence at Grand Mesa.



She was born to the late Dong Ho and Kyung Soon Yoon, on March 15, 1936, in Kaesong, Korea, 47 miles north of Seoul and the DMZ. Bok and her mother had fled south, just prior to the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, safely returning to their family's origins.



She was married 20 years to an Army serviceman, Carl H. Murphy, and they lived together all throughout the country and overseas before ending up in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. Their courtship had been four years long; she was catholic and he was protestant. Unfortunately, their union did not last and they divorced in 1980.



Bok never did graduate high school, but she had a love of learning. Upon moving to Grand Junction in May of 2001, she attended the Adult Literacy Program at the local library. She advanced her level of reading and writing by three grades over the time she attended. Bok had a gift of languages and having traveled, became fluent in four: Korean, Japanese, German and English.



Her greatest gift was her unwavering love, given with a dose of both honesty and pragmatism. Bok was immensely proud of her family. She leaves behind an abundance of treasured memories. Most of all, her keen sense of wisdom and tenacity in life will be greatly missed. Her children feel honored to have had Bok as their mom.



Bok is survived by her children, Maureen (Crystal) Jones, spouse Robert Dunkley and children, Jesse Jones and Sierra Dunkley of Ft. Collins, CO; Jay Murphy, spouse Elaine of Ft. Collins, CO; Ralph Murphy of Liberty, MO; John Murphy and spouse Vicky, and their daughters, Tara and Kiana of San Antonio, TX; Amy Murphy Reed, spouse Randal and son Kyle "Kyu" of Grand Junction, CO,and a host of other relatives and friends.



Graveyard service will be held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens in conjunction with Martin Mortuary on October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All who knew Bok and her family are welcomed to attend.

