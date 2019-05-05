Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonita Reece-Merrill. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonita "Bunnie" Reece-Merrill

August 15, 1924 - May 1, 2019

Bonita Elizabeth Killion was born in Neodesha, Kansas, on August 15, 1924, to Mary Lucile Clark-Killion and Charles Lewis Killion. Graduating from high school in 1942, she went on to work in defense plants in Parson and Lawrence, KS, and attended Kansas University before her marriage to Robert Lynn Reece in 1944.

She and Bob lived in Neodesha, KS; Mandan, ND, and in 1957 settled in Grand Junction, CO, where Bob was employed at the American Gilsonite Plant. At age 45, Bunnie went back to college earning her AAS as a library technician and worked for the Colorado State Library and Fruita Jr. High until 1979. At age 55 she earned her BA degree and worked in the library in Mesa County School District, later transferring to Mt. Garfield Middle School. Reading was a lifetime love. She was a member of the AAUW Book Club. Bunnie loved traveling, bicycling, and rafting and hiking the Grand Canyon.

After her retirement Bunnie worked at Readmor Book Store until the death of Bob in 1991. At that time she decided to spend the winters in Apache Junction, AZ. In 1995, Bunnie married Dr. Joseph Merrill, and they enjoyed the Arizona winters together; playing golf, tennis, and traveling to different parts of the world. She was again widowed in 2017.

Bunnie and Bob had five children, Constance Lynne, Mark Christopher, Clayton Kim, Rebecca K., and Robert Eric. She loved and enjoyed her family. She is survived by Connie Selgrath (Joe) of Bakersfield, CA; Kim (Patti) of Grand Junction; Becky Porter (Mike) of Parker, CO; Robb (Christi) of Grand Junction; 13 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5 - 8:00 p.m. Graveside service will be at Orchard Mesa Cemetery on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Callahan-Edfast from 2 - 5:00 p.m.



