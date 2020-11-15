1/1
Bonnie Jane Bentson
1926 - 2020
Bonnie Jane Bentson

May 4, 1926 - November 5, 2020

Bonnie Jane Bentson, resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, died peacefully at the age of 94 on November 5, 2020. Bonnie was born in Denver, Colorado, the only child of Leroy and Martha Forsberg, who preceded her in death.

Bonnie was the mother of four children, David Bentson, (who preceded her in death), and her surviving children, Jacqueline Schinasi (Albert), Michael Bentson (Debra), and Anne Cole (Russell). Bonnie was the loving grandmother to ten grandchildren, Krisztina, Sonya, Jane, Roby, Alex, Jackie, Felicia, April, Stacie, and Ambra, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was married to Charles Bentson (deceased 2012) from 1950 to 1980. During the marriage she enjoyed several decades living in both England and Germany. Bonnie's career included supervising recreational programs for the United States Military and being a Travel Agent. Bonnie was a woman of faith, active in church, who taught a four-year program in Bible study. She enjoyed church activities, gardening, travel, and helping others. Bonnie forged strong friendships and even as her health declined, she was surrounded by the love of friends and family.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
