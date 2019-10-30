Bonnie Joan Maresh
December 3, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Bonnie Joan Maresh was born December 3, 1931, in Syracuse, Kansas and passed away October 20, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was the youngest of three daughters born to Vern A. and Helen L. Young. Her parents left Kansas when she was a baby and settled in the Grand Junction area. She spent most of her life in the valley, graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1950.
She married Charles Hayes on January 26, 1952. They had two children. Ronald Lee and Leslie Kay. They later divorced. On November 18, 1988, she married Oliver D. Maresh. They had nine wonderful years of marriage before Oliver died in 1997. In 1998, Bonnie moved to Palisade to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
Bonnie loved to travel and especially enjoyed going on cruises and trips to Las Vegas, Nevada. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, pinochle and poker. She also loved shopping with her daughter. A few years ago, she became a member of the Clifton Christian Church and cherished the fellowship and the many activities she had with her new church family.
Bonnie retired from the Mesa County Teachers Federal Credit Union, as the CEO and President in December 1995, after 25 years of service. She was very dedicated to the credit union movement and considered the members her family. Her employment career also included working for the Public Service Company, Mesa County Budget Office, the Mesa County Clerk's office and the Mesa County Road Department. She also managed the Mesa County Federal Credit Union.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslie K. (John) Erven, of Palisade, Colorado; granddaughters, Jessica (Sidney) Lloyd, of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Elizabeth Lee (William) Campbell, of Chandler, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Linda Hayes, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; great-grandson, Brady Campbell of Chandler, Arizona; nephew, Vern (Jeri) Thompson of Grand Junction, Colorado, and niece, Bobbie (Richard) Redding, of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Helen Young; husband, Oliver Maresh; son, Ronald L. Hayes, and sisters, Billie Burgess and Bette Thompson.
Cremation has taken place. A remembrance celebration of her life will be held at the Clifton Christian Church on Friday, November 1, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019