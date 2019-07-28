Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Renee Shepherd



June 9, 1928 - July 17, 2019



Bonnie Renee Shepherd, 91, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 17, 2019.



She was born June 9, 1928, in Bennion, Utah, to Marks and Lizzie Newbold. Bonnie spent her childhood in Bennion, UT, and graduated from Granite High School in South Salt Lake, UT, on July 30, 1955. She married Keith H. Shepherd in Bennion. They have lived in Grand Junction for 64 years.



Bonnie was a Teacher's Aide in School District 51, working at Riverside, Scenic, and Wingate Elementary schools. Her interests included traveling, sewing, crafts, cooking, canning, and gardening. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Bonnie is survived by husband, Keith, of Grand Junction; sons, Brad L. (Sue), and Barry K. (Anita) Shepherd; daughters, Nanette Burroughs of Grand Junction and Beth A. (Briant) Shepherd of Bear, DE; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and two great-great-grandchildren due in 2019.



She is preceded in death by parents, Marks and Lizzie Newbold; brothers, Edwin M. Newbold, Gary D. Newbold, Roger La Monte Newbold; older sister, JaNeal Newbold; grandson, Jonathan T. Doyle, and great-granddaughter, Brielle Elizabeth Shroder.



Visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2019, at the LDS Church, 2235 Kingston Road, Grand Junction. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.



Bonnie Renee ShepherdJune 9, 1928 - July 17, 2019Bonnie Renee Shepherd, 91, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 17, 2019.She was born June 9, 1928, in Bennion, Utah, to Marks and Lizzie Newbold. Bonnie spent her childhood in Bennion, UT, and graduated from Granite High School in South Salt Lake, UT, on July 30, 1955. She married Keith H. Shepherd in Bennion. They have lived in Grand Junction for 64 years.Bonnie was a Teacher's Aide in School District 51, working at Riverside, Scenic, and Wingate Elementary schools. Her interests included traveling, sewing, crafts, cooking, canning, and gardening. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.Bonnie is survived by husband, Keith, of Grand Junction; sons, Brad L. (Sue), and Barry K. (Anita) Shepherd; daughters, Nanette Burroughs of Grand Junction and Beth A. (Briant) Shepherd of Bear, DE; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and two great-great-grandchildren due in 2019.She is preceded in death by parents, Marks and Lizzie Newbold; brothers, Edwin M. Newbold, Gary D. Newbold, Roger La Monte Newbold; older sister, JaNeal Newbold; grandson, Jonathan T. Doyle, and great-granddaughter, Brielle Elizabeth Shroder.Visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2019, at the LDS Church, 2235 Kingston Road, Grand Junction. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close