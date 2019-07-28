Bonnie Renee Shepherd
June 9, 1928 - July 17, 2019
Bonnie Renee Shepherd, 91, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on July 17, 2019.
She was born June 9, 1928, in Bennion, Utah, to Marks and Lizzie Newbold. Bonnie spent her childhood in Bennion, UT, and graduated from Granite High School in South Salt Lake, UT, on July 30, 1955. She married Keith H. Shepherd in Bennion. They have lived in Grand Junction for 64 years.
Bonnie was a Teacher's Aide in School District 51, working at Riverside, Scenic, and Wingate Elementary schools. Her interests included traveling, sewing, crafts, cooking, canning, and gardening. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Bonnie is survived by husband, Keith, of Grand Junction; sons, Brad L. (Sue), and Barry K. (Anita) Shepherd; daughters, Nanette Burroughs of Grand Junction and Beth A. (Briant) Shepherd of Bear, DE; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, and two great-great-grandchildren due in 2019.
She is preceded in death by parents, Marks and Lizzie Newbold; brothers, Edwin M. Newbold, Gary D. Newbold, Roger La Monte Newbold; older sister, JaNeal Newbold; grandson, Jonathan T. Doyle, and great-granddaughter, Brielle Elizabeth Shroder.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2019, at the LDS Church, 2235 Kingston Road, Grand Junction. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 28, 2019