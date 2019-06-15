Bonnie Simpson peacefully passed away on June 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Edith Huseby and Herbert Henzie. She was sister to James Henzie, Robert Henzie and Gary Huseby. Bonnie was a former resident of Pampa and Shamrock Texas and a current resident of Grand Junction, Colorado. She leaves behind the love of her life Lawrence Simpson, married 41 years. Bonnie was stepmother to Larry and Kurt Simpson and had 4 grandchildren, one great grandchild and another on the way. She enjoyed traveling arts and crafts and animals. To honor Bonnie's wishes, no services are planned.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 15, 2019