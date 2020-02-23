Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley E. Hanson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley E. Hanson



September 27, 1960 - February 13, 2020



Bradley E. Hanson was born in Las Vegas, NV, on September 27, 1960, to David L. Hanson and Diane Grove. He passed away on February 13, 2020, at 59, in Nokomis, FL, listening to his children preparing for the school day.



Brad started life in Las Vegas but eventually ended up in Hotchkiss, CO, where he graduated high school and started his mining career which spanned 42 years. Aside from his mining career, which was one of his proudest achievements, Brad supported kids anywhere he went. He started Levels Gym in his hometown of Hotchkiss, continuing in Billings, MT. Upon moving to Florida he always commented about starting another Levels Gym, this is how much those gyms meant to him.



Brad followed his father, David Hanson, and is survived by his mother, Diane Grove; wife, Chandra Hanson; daughter, Kristina (Randy) Franco; sons, Levi (Kelly), Elias, Wyatt, Ryker, Liam, and daughter, Piper Hanson. He left behind six beautiful granddaughters and a massive extended family.



A Celebration of Life for this amazing man will be held in Hotchkiss, CO, on July 18, 2020. Details will follow in the months to come.



In lieu of flowers the family is asking that individuals make donations to Levels Training Centre at 523 S. 29th St. Billings, MT 59101. To share a memory of Brad or to leave the family a special condolence please visit

Bradley E. HansonSeptember 27, 1960 - February 13, 2020Bradley E. Hanson was born in Las Vegas, NV, on September 27, 1960, to David L. Hanson and Diane Grove. He passed away on February 13, 2020, at 59, in Nokomis, FL, listening to his children preparing for the school day.Brad started life in Las Vegas but eventually ended up in Hotchkiss, CO, where he graduated high school and started his mining career which spanned 42 years. Aside from his mining career, which was one of his proudest achievements, Brad supported kids anywhere he went. He started Levels Gym in his hometown of Hotchkiss, continuing in Billings, MT. Upon moving to Florida he always commented about starting another Levels Gym, this is how much those gyms meant to him.Brad followed his father, David Hanson, and is survived by his mother, Diane Grove; wife, Chandra Hanson; daughter, Kristina (Randy) Franco; sons, Levi (Kelly), Elias, Wyatt, Ryker, Liam, and daughter, Piper Hanson. He left behind six beautiful granddaughters and a massive extended family.A Celebration of Life for this amazing man will be held in Hotchkiss, CO, on July 18, 2020. Details will follow in the months to come.In lieu of flowers the family is asking that individuals make donations to Levels Training Centre at 523 S. 29th St. Billings, MT 59101. To share a memory of Brad or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close