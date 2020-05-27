Brannan Kyle AllenDecember 2, 2003 - May 20, 2020Brannan Kyle Allen, 16, passed away May 20, 2020, as a result of an ATV accident.Born December 2, 2003, in Grand Junction, Colorado to Jimmy Allen and Tammy Goza, Brannan attended Fruita Monument High School. He was a member of the Utah High School Rodeo Association, FMHS Basketball Team, member of Victory Life Church, and a former member of the Colorado Junior High School Rodeo Association and National Little Britches Rodeo Association.He enjoyed rodeo, basketball, welding, card tricks and bowling.Voted most extroverted in his class, he was a hard worker, and awesome big brother. He was a Mama's Boy and he loved his parents dearly.Brannan is survived by his parents, Jon and Tammy Goza and Jimmy and Lori Allen; sister, Gentry; brother, Clayton; step-siblings, Ashtyn, Bear and Taylor Carlson; grandparents, Gary and Diane Brannan, Wes and Stacia Goza and James and LeeAnn Allen, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Memorial services will be Friday, May 29, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Brannan Allen Memorial Fund at any Alpine or Wells Fargo Banks.