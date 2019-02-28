Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Hein. View Sign

Brenda Hein

April 19, 1967 - February 22, 2019

Brenda Louise Hein, age 51, died on February 22, 2019, at home in Aurora, CO.

She was born and raised in Grand Junction, CO to David and Karon Hein. She went to Grand Junction High School and had two boys, Brian McCarty and Stephen McCarty.

Brenda spent her life caring for others, and she especially loved working with the elderly. She did her best for everyone around her despite her constant battle with mental illness.

She is survived by her father, David Hein; sister, Rebecca Riley; brother, Gregory Demhein; sons, Brian McCarty and Stephen McCarty, and one niece and one nephew.

Services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The location of the service is Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church located at 790 26 ½ Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81506.

In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family requests that donations be made to NAMI (

