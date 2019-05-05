Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Daniel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brian James Daniel

October 8, 1967 - August 10, 2018

Former Grand Junction resident, Brian James Daniel, died at his home in North Carolina on August 10, 2018. He was 50 years old.

Brian was born to Mike Daniel and Janet Daniel (McCullah) on October 8, 1967 in Grand Junction. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1986.

Brian married Diane Johnson, and they had three daughters, Samantha Marie, Cassandra Sue (deceased) and Raychel Ann. They later divorced, and he married Shelby Lee Mitchell in North Carolina, where son, Dylan McCullah was born.

Brian joined the Army in 1989. He was in the 82nd Airborne for seven years. He served in Panama and Desert Storm. Brian worked as a diesel mechanic for a large trucking company for 22 years. His friends at work gave him the nickname "BC" which stood for Big Country.

Brian lived to fish. He competed in many Bass Tournaments in the South, and spent many a weekend pulling his boat to the next tournament. One of his best fishing partners was his son, Dylan.

Brian is survived by his wife, Shelby; son, Dylan; daughter, Samantha (Jeff) Lambert, and grandchildren, Jenna, Aiden, and Alaric of North Carolina; father and step-mother, Mike (Cara) Daniel of Idaho; mother and step-father, Janet and Roger Howard; daughter, Raychel Daniel, and granddaughters, Jaylene and Zy-Keriyah of Grand Junction, and brother, Neal (Connie) Daniel and family of South Dakota.

Brian will always have a place in our hearts.

A family memorial will be in June by the Lone Cone.

