Brian Keith Lewis
1965 - 2020
Brian Keith Lewis

October 12, 1965 - July 4, 2020

Brian Keith Lewis, 54, entered into rest on July 4, 2020, following a heart attack.

Born October 12, 1965 in Redmond, Oregon, he was the son of Alvin Leroy Lewis and Judith Ann Smith of Grand Junction, Colorado. Brian graduated from Central High School in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Private in the Parachute Division 85-90.

Brian enjoyed four-wheeling, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Judith; his cherished son, Eli Lewis; brother, Brad Lewis of Texas; children, Brandon Davis and Jessica Davis, and granddaughters, Natalie, Hadley, and Madeline.

A memorial service will be held today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Brown's Funeral Chapel.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 9, 2020.
