Bridget Kobe Clayton

July 11, 1965 - March 26, 2019

Bridget Kobe Clayton loved a good cup of coffee - that is, when she could keep it in her cup. Like her dad, she gave new meaning to her "cup runneth over." She loved strong coffee and wouldn't suffer weak conversation. And the mug had to be just right. Four fingers had to fit through the handle and be able to wrap around just so.

Bridget was born July 11, 1965, in Milwaukee, WI. She was number six of nine children of Joe and Lois Kobe (Dwyer) and 47th of 59 grandchildren in a boisterous and extended Irish Catholic family. Growing up in the late 60's and early 70's the Kobe siblings experienced "free-range" childhood first-hand. Kick the Can. Sardines. Flashlight Tag. She was immensely proud of her humble midwestern roots and her Irish heritage.

Bridget spent some time at the University of Wisconsin Madison but ultimately graduated from Utah State University. It was at USU in Logan, UT where her career path formed. She would spend the next 20 plus years working as a biologist and natural resource specialist for the Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Land Management. She was a first-rate public servant who made a tremendous impact working on behalf of the protection of our public lands in many western states.

Bridget Kobe Clayton died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019. She was strong, healthy and fit. Creed was by her side as he has been for almost 24 years.

Bridget loved baseball, ultimate frisbee, NPR, insightful podcasts, and would never be without a good book. She was well-read, politically involved, and loved engaging in conversation (especially over coffee). Bridget was deeply concerned about the state of our nation, but she never allowed it to diminish her desire to lead a life well-lived or her dedication to advocating for wild places.

Bridget's love for Conor and Creed was grander than the mountains, rivers, deserts and open spaces that they explored together every chance they got. She was fiercely proud of her son and his accomplishments as he has grown into an independent, capable young man in his first year of college. Bridget won the in-law lottery and cherished her Clayton family. She loved her crazy Kobe siblings, her extended Dwyer clan, her nieces and nephews and her countless friends, co-workers, and colleagues. If you were lucky enough to enter Bridget's orbit, you know the unwavering love she brought to the people in her life.

Bridget's love of the natural world was unparalleled and she was her own force of nature. There is a term for folks who choose to spend their lives in the outdoors - dirtbag - and Bridget was a dirtbag through and through. Living vicariously through Bridget, whose adventurous spirit overturned every rock in search of more fun, kept everyone very busy! She was never happier than when she was in a tent, on a river, hiking a trail, wandering through a desert canyon or watching the birds in her backyard. Most days Bridget could be found walking the local trails with her dog, Bella, by her side.

We're going to miss Bridget's clever wit and sense of humor. She was blessed with the Irish "gift of gab." We will miss her compassion and insightful contributions to the ever-important coffee sesh.

In lieu of donations, Bridget's family requests you give of yourself, your time, love, and energy to those you love and that in which you believe. Be kind.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019

