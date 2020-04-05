Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burley Louis Miller



March 28, 1926 - March 21, 2020



Sitting in his recliner on a Saturday afternoon while watching golf on TV, Burley left his well worn body one week before his 94th birthday. He passed away as a result of a heart attack.



Burley's life was one of service and an expression of his generous and loving heart. His childhood was spent working his family's farm and caring for his two grandmothers and handicapped mother.



He served his country during WWII as a gunner in the "The Armed Guard", escorting supply ships to the South Pacific.



His ability to load and haul big equipment in and out of tight places and over rough terrain was exceptional, making him a valued employee of Arapaho Drilling of New Mexico, Four State Rig Company and Corn Construction Company of Grand Junction.



Burley's 47 year marriage to Jean (Geraldine), and their combined family was the joy of his life. Fun times were spent fishing, dancing, playing golf and helping his family.



Burley was the youngest of eight children born to Theobert and Odilia Miller in Basile, Louisiana. He is survived by wife, Jean; son, Calvin (Karna) Miller of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Courtney Miller of Portland, Oregon, and grandson, Burley A. Miller; step-children, Robert Loucks of Lakewood, and Donna Loucks of Cedaredge; step-grandchildren, prote'ge Matthew Miller of Grand Junction; Monica (BG) Gannon of Palisade; his fishing buddy and great-grandson, Nikolas Miller of Clayton, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by son, Alan Miller; step-son, Doug Lambert, and grandson, Andrew Miller.



Burley was a life member of V.F.W. #1247, the , and a 50 year member of the Moose Lodge #270.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Burley Louis MillerMarch 28, 1926 - March 21, 2020Sitting in his recliner on a Saturday afternoon while watching golf on TV, Burley left his well worn body one week before his 94th birthday. He passed away as a result of a heart attack.Burley's life was one of service and an expression of his generous and loving heart. His childhood was spent working his family's farm and caring for his two grandmothers and handicapped mother.He served his country during WWII as a gunner in the "The Armed Guard", escorting supply ships to the South Pacific.His ability to load and haul big equipment in and out of tight places and over rough terrain was exceptional, making him a valued employee of Arapaho Drilling of New Mexico, Four State Rig Company and Corn Construction Company of Grand Junction.Burley's 47 year marriage to Jean (Geraldine), and their combined family was the joy of his life. Fun times were spent fishing, dancing, playing golf and helping his family.Burley was the youngest of eight children born to Theobert and Odilia Miller in Basile, Louisiana. He is survived by wife, Jean; son, Calvin (Karna) Miller of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Courtney Miller of Portland, Oregon, and grandson, Burley A. Miller; step-children, Robert Loucks of Lakewood, and Donna Loucks of Cedaredge; step-grandchildren, prote'ge Matthew Miller of Grand Junction; Monica (BG) Gannon of Palisade; his fishing buddy and great-grandson, Nikolas Miller of Clayton, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by son, Alan Miller; step-son, Doug Lambert, and grandson, Andrew Miller.Burley was a life member of V.F.W. #1247, the , and a 50 year member of the Moose Lodge #270.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.