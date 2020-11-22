Calvin Wayne Waters



February 6, 1944 - November 15, 2020



Calvin Wayne Waters passed away peacefully at his home on November 15, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by his family.



Wayne, as he was better known, was born February 6, 1944, in Phoenix, AZ, to Glen Calvin Waters and Frances Mary Sweetman. He was the third of four children. The Waters family moved to Fruita, CO, in 1957. Wayne attended Fruita High School, playing baseball and football, and was a member of the FFA. He graduated in 1962. He met his high school sweetheart, LeeAnn Hildebrand, at the Armory in Fruita during the Cow Punchers Ball (now known as the Fruita Fall Festival). He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1963. A year later he was sealed for time and eternity to LeeAnn in the Mesa, AZ Temple.



Wayne worked in agriculture all his life. As a young man he worked for United Fruit in Palisade and bucked hay bales in the off-season. He worked the swing shift at Ultronix and farmed during the day with his grandfather-in-law, Lloyd Olsen. After he was able to purchase a swather and bailer, Wayne began custom farming full-time. In the winters he enjoyed going to farm sales and "jockeying" farm equipment. He spent several years working as a custom farmer before he rented ground and began farming his own land. He became a successful farmer and farmed the rest of his life. His goal was to pass on a successful business to his family and he succeeded in doing so.



Wayne enjoyed farming and the life it allowed him to provide for his children and grandchildren. He relished in the yearly opportunity to take his grandchildren in rides in the combine or tractor and cherished the one-on-one time it allowed him to spend with them. He was a very patient and dedicated family man. He encouraged his family to participate in athletics and in turn was their most dedicated fan. He attended nearly every game or tournament his children and grandchildren played no matter the sport. Wayne was an active member of the church and attended many of their gatherings. He enjoyed hunting in the Bookcliffs every fall and going on jeep rides with his wife. A devoted husband, he and LeeAnn enjoyed 56 wonderful years together.



Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Waters; father, Glen Waters, and sister, Glenice Waters. He is survived by brothers, Don and Tom Waters, and wife, LeeAnn Waters; his children, Troy Waters (Christa), Tricia Welch, and Tiffanie Waters-Walker (Jeff); eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Private family burial services were held on November 18, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in his memory to HopeWest of Grand Junction.



