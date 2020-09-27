Capper Dwane HillJuly 18, 1937 - September 21, 2020Capper Dwane Hill, age 83, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones.Dwane was born July 18, 1937, in Goodland, Kansas, to Arthur Capper Hill and Letha Alice Wright. He spent his formative years in Kansas before his family moved to Grand Valley, Colorado, and later to Grand Junction, where he attended Central High School.Dwane married Gloria Dawn Hester in 1957, and the pair had a daughter, Yolanda "Lonnie" Dawn, in 1959, and a son, Kevin Dwane, in 1962. Dwane spent his career working for the Colorado Department of Transportation, operating heavy equipment and plowing snow before becoming a Senior Maintenance man. His work took he and his family across Colorado, from Climax to Grand Junction.Dwane had a passion for traveling, with regular visits to Lake Powell, Blue Mesa, McPhee Reservoir, and Quartzsite, Arizona. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed other hobbies that included hunting and riding motorcycles in his earlier years.Dwane is survived by his wife, Gloria Dawn; children, Lonnie Crown (Gary) and Kevin Hill (Gidget); brother, Dale Hill (Shirley); sister, Lorraine Rush; brother, Dwight Hill (Sharon); grandchildren, Justin Hill (Cayla), Shannon Freeman (Jason), Stephanie Champlin (Matthew), and Christopher Hulsey (Hannah Poe), and great-grandchildren, Lukas and Kylah Freeman and Makena and Miley Champlin.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Palisade Municipal Cemetery, followed by lunch at Clifton Bible Chapel.In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Clifton Bible Chapel in Dwane's honor.