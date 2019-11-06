Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl E. Stevens. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl E. Stevens



January 17, 1953 - October 29, 2019



The Grand Valley lost a very fine (very rotten) gentleman on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Carl E. Stevens was born on January 17, 1953, in Vernal, Utah to Dolores Polhamus and Lawrence Stevens.



Carl married Helen Marie Sidener on August 16, 1975, in Grand Junction, CO. Their family started with Christi Lee on December 12, 1976, Jeremy Dwayne on January 21, 1984 and Earlene Frances on April 5, 1990.



Carl worked for Grand Junction Steel for 19 years. When he left he started his own business, Timberwolf Welding, and retired after 19 years. Carl loved to go camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Carl and Helen purchased a motor home and took many lovely and memorable trips over the last couple of years. He was the nicest a-hole you ever met and was always willing to help anyone in need. If you ever sat down and had a cup of coffee with Carl, you instantly became part of his family.



Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Polhamus (Stevens); step-dad, Ed "Papa" Polhamus; father, Lawrence "Red" Stevens; brothers, Gary and Duane Stevens, and grandparents, William and Rhoda Stevens and Evan and Geneva Perry. He is survived by his wife; three children; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; multiple nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.



Services will be held at 1907 N. Rd., Fruita, CO 81521 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00pm.



Carl E. StevensJanuary 17, 1953 - October 29, 2019The Grand Valley lost a very fine (very rotten) gentleman on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Carl E. Stevens was born on January 17, 1953, in Vernal, Utah to Dolores Polhamus and Lawrence Stevens.Carl married Helen Marie Sidener on August 16, 1975, in Grand Junction, CO. Their family started with Christi Lee on December 12, 1976, Jeremy Dwayne on January 21, 1984 and Earlene Frances on April 5, 1990.Carl worked for Grand Junction Steel for 19 years. When he left he started his own business, Timberwolf Welding, and retired after 19 years. Carl loved to go camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Carl and Helen purchased a motor home and took many lovely and memorable trips over the last couple of years. He was the nicest a-hole you ever met and was always willing to help anyone in need. If you ever sat down and had a cup of coffee with Carl, you instantly became part of his family.Carl was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Polhamus (Stevens); step-dad, Ed "Papa" Polhamus; father, Lawrence "Red" Stevens; brothers, Gary and Duane Stevens, and grandparents, William and Rhoda Stevens and Evan and Geneva Perry. He is survived by his wife; three children; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; multiple nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.Services will be held at 1907 N. Rd., Fruita, CO 81521 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00pm. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close