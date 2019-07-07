Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl M. Kerns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Melvin Kerns of Mesa, Arizona passed away June 23rd at the age of 81. He was born Sept. 11th, 1937 near Maysville, Missouri to Zella Faye and Emil Kerns. He was the middle of three children. He farmed with his family in Missouri then Kansas. In 1953 the family moved to Grand Junction, CO where they enjoyed a new lifestyle. After graduating from Grand Junction HS in 1955 he entered the Navy. He was sent to Russian language school in Washington D.C. and then stationed in Adak Alaska at a listening post not far from Russia. He was later assigned to a communications group aboard the heavy cruiser USS Des Moines. After the Navy Carl attended Mesa Jr College (now CMU) and then Western State College where he received his Bachelor's degree. He taught Math at Montrose HS and then Grand Junction HS. He married the love of his life, Rosie, in 1965. He then pursued his Master's degree at the University of Oregon. He taught Math and Computer Science at Mesa State College (now CMU) and received his Doctorate of Education from University of Northern Colorado in 1977. "Dr. Kerns" taught math at Mesa for 33 years and thoroughly enjoyed the staff and students he worked with. Carl loved the outdoors. Fishing, hunting and exploring. He loved to travel. Other hobbies included stained glass, square dancing and playing cards, especially pinochle and cribbage. After retiring Carl and Rosie followed their two sons, John and Kevin, to Arizona to be close to their grandchildren, Hannah and Kyle. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Emil (Faye) Kerns and older brother Kendall (Vivienne) Kerns. He is survived by his wife Rosie, sister Carolyn (Elvin) Tufly of Grand Junction, CO, sons John (Lisa) and Kevin (Laura), grandchildren Hannah and Kyle, of Chandler, Arizona. Two celebrations of life are planned: Jul 20th - 4:00-6:00pm - Verde Groves Club House - 4202 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Aug 10th - 2:00-5:00pm - Colorado Mesa University - Dominguez Hall - 1400 Houston Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorado Mesa University Foundation, Attn: Carl Kerns Memorial (See

