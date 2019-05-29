Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carla Higgins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carla Ann McLauchlin Higgins

January 13, 1954 - May 23, 2019

Carla passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23rd at her home.

Carla was born on January 13, 1954, in Coco Solo, Panama where her Dad was stationed while in the Navy during the Korean War. She was the oldest of five children born to Carl and Nadine McLauchlin. The family moved to Ronan, Montana when Carla was in the first grade and this is where she and her siblings, Lea (Quinton), Connie (TBD), Jay (Karen), and Deann (Mike), grew up on the side of the Mission Mountains. Carla loved growing up in Ronan and she still has many lifetime friends from her high school class of 1972.

On May 18, 1979, she married Michael Higgins in Grand Junction where they made their home and raised their four children; Ryan, Rusti, Mac, and Jacob. Carla worked in the banking industry until she retired. Her greatest joy and love was being involved with all her children's activities from cheerleading to little league baseball. Then life got even better watching her granddaughters grow up into the beautiful young ladies they have become.

Carla never met a stranger and if there was someone she could chat with, it would make her day and theirs. She was loving, kind-hearted, and outgoing and will be missed by the many people she touched throughout her life. She will be remembered for being a Wife, a Mother, a Grammie, a Sister, a Daughter, and a Friend, and the notorious Kangaroo incident.

Watch over us sweet Angel, you are at peace now and will never be forgotten.

Please join us for Carla's Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Higgins Home, 2838 S. Forest Ct. commencing at 3:00 p.m.

Carla Ann McLauchlin HigginsJanuary 13, 1954 - May 23, 2019Carla passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 23rd at her home.Carla was born on January 13, 1954, in Coco Solo, Panama where her Dad was stationed while in the Navy during the Korean War. She was the oldest of five children born to Carl and Nadine McLauchlin. The family moved to Ronan, Montana when Carla was in the first grade and this is where she and her siblings, Lea (Quinton), Connie (TBD), Jay (Karen), and Deann (Mike), grew up on the side of the Mission Mountains. Carla loved growing up in Ronan and she still has many lifetime friends from her high school class of 1972.On May 18, 1979, she married Michael Higgins in Grand Junction where they made their home and raised their four children; Ryan, Rusti, Mac, and Jacob. Carla worked in the banking industry until she retired. Her greatest joy and love was being involved with all her children's activities from cheerleading to little league baseball. Then life got even better watching her granddaughters grow up into the beautiful young ladies they have become.Carla never met a stranger and if there was someone she could chat with, it would make her day and theirs. She was loving, kind-hearted, and outgoing and will be missed by the many people she touched throughout her life. She will be remembered for being a Wife, a Mother, a Grammie, a Sister, a Daughter, and a Friend, and the notorious Kangaroo incident.Watch over us sweet Angel, you are at peace now and will never be forgotten.Please join us for Carla's Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Higgins Home, 2838 S. Forest Ct. commencing at 3:00 p.m. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close