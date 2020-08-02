Carlene Acuff Huffman



October 21, 1928 - July 25, 2020



Carlene was born to Eunice McBee and Bert Acuff, along with sisters, Beulah, and Gayle in Utica, KS; the family moved to Cedaredge, CO in 1936, after a year in Knoxville, TN.



Beulah married Earl Kline in 1944, and moved to Craig, CO. She died in 2011.



Carlene graduated in 1946; with so little employment in Cedaredge at that time, the family moved to Grand Junction in 1947. Carlene worked as a receptionist for a doctors office, and then as a bank teller. In 1952, she enlisted in the Navy. Later, stationed at the Naval Air Station outside of Hutchinson, KS, she met Doug Huffman and they married in 1954. After her discharge, she worked as a bank teller and supervisor for 27 years.



Carlene and Doug had two sons, Jeff and Terry. Carlene was preceded in death by Doug in 2011, and Terry in 2018.



Carlene died at Hutchinson Hospice House July 25, after a few months of recovery from surgery. She battled cancer as well, but now her pain is gone.



Survivors include son, Jeff of Hutchinson, KS; sister, Gayle Griffin of Clifton, CO; nieces, and nephews.



There will be no services.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



