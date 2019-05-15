Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Carly Asha Jensen

November 2, 1989 - May 6, 2019

Carly Asha Jensen, 29, formerly of Grand Junction, died May 6, 2019, in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

Carly was born November 2, 1989, in Calcutta, India and adopted in 1991 by her parents, Barbara and Dave Jensen.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara, and sister, Melinda Amori of Phoenix. She is survived by parents, Dave and Karen Jensen of Grand Junction, and brothers, Donald Jensen of Salt Lake City, UT, and Shawn Amori of Lakewood, CO.

Carly was the mother of three beautiful children, Vyolet, Tyson, and Kai.

Carly was a precocious and talkative child who was always bubbling with energy and a smile for everyone. She grew up in the church and always held to her faith through many challenges she faced.

Carly's passions were art, baking, cooking, reading and music. Her fondest memories were of spending time with family at Lake Powell and she loved sharing photos of family and friends.

She is survived my many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly. Carly was grateful for the many faithful friends who journeyed with her through all of the ups and downs of life.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor at Little Flower Maternity Home, P.O. Box 270181, Louisville, CO 80227.



Carly Asha JensenNovember 2, 1989 - May 6, 2019Carly Asha Jensen, 29, formerly of Grand Junction, died May 6, 2019, in Hotchkiss, Colorado.Carly was born November 2, 1989, in Calcutta, India and adopted in 1991 by her parents, Barbara and Dave Jensen.She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara, and sister, Melinda Amori of Phoenix. She is survived by parents, Dave and Karen Jensen of Grand Junction, and brothers, Donald Jensen of Salt Lake City, UT, and Shawn Amori of Lakewood, CO.Carly was the mother of three beautiful children, Vyolet, Tyson, and Kai.Carly was a precocious and talkative child who was always bubbling with energy and a smile for everyone. She grew up in the church and always held to her faith through many challenges she faced.Carly's passions were art, baking, cooking, reading and music. Her fondest memories were of spending time with family at Lake Powell and she loved sharing photos of family and friends.She is survived my many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly. Carly was grateful for the many faithful friends who journeyed with her through all of the ups and downs of life.A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date.Memorial contributions may be made in her honor at Little Flower Maternity Home, P.O. Box 270181, Louisville, CO 80227. www.littleflowermaternity.org Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close