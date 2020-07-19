Carmen M. Houle



March 16, 1924 - July 11, 2020



Carmen M. Houle (Carmela Asunta Molello), beloved mom, died Saturday July 11, 2020, at the age of 96, in Centennial, Colorado, where she resided with her daughter and family for the past 14 years.



Carmen was born in Portland, Colorado, grew up in Florence, Colorado and was married in Canon City to James Houle. She spent much of her married life in Grand Junction, Colorado, raising two children, Martin Alan Houle and Barbara Ann Houle. She and her husband were the owners and operators of two movie theaters in Grand Junction, Cinema 25 and Monument Twin, for many years.



Carmen was charitable and kind with a great sense of humor and giving heart. She made people feel welcome and at home. She was a strong woman and spirited with a zest for life; she had a wonderful laugh and smile. Carmen was devoted to her music - the piano and harp, her daily rosary, her dogs, and especially her family and close friends.



She is greatly loved and remembered, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Houle-von Behren, and her daughter's family including four grandchildren.



There will be a rosary and simple viewing Friday, July 24, 2 - 4:00 p.m. at All States Cremation on South Jason Street. Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 31, 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Centennial; a small reception at home will follow. Seating is limited, so if you would like to attend, please call Barbara first.



In lieu of flowers, a Mass or rosary for Carmen would be wonderful.



