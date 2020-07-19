1/1
Carmen M. Houle
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen M. Houle

March 16, 1924 - July 11, 2020

Carmen M. Houle (Carmela Asunta Molello), beloved mom, died Saturday July 11, 2020, at the age of 96, in Centennial, Colorado, where she resided with her daughter and family for the past 14 years.

Carmen was born in Portland, Colorado, grew up in Florence, Colorado and was married in Canon City to James Houle. She spent much of her married life in Grand Junction, Colorado, raising two children, Martin Alan Houle and Barbara Ann Houle. She and her husband were the owners and operators of two movie theaters in Grand Junction, Cinema 25 and Monument Twin, for many years.

Carmen was charitable and kind with a great sense of humor and giving heart. She made people feel welcome and at home. She was a strong woman and spirited with a zest for life; she had a wonderful laugh and smile. Carmen was devoted to her music - the piano and harp, her daily rosary, her dogs, and especially her family and close friends.

She is greatly loved and remembered, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Houle-von Behren, and her daughter's family including four grandchildren.

There will be a rosary and simple viewing Friday, July 24, 2 - 4:00 p.m. at All States Cremation on South Jason Street. Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 31, 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Centennial; a small reception at home will follow. Seating is limited, so if you would like to attend, please call Barbara first.

In lieu of flowers, a Mass or rosary for Carmen would be wonderful.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved