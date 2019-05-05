Carol Marie Vidmar Anderson
December 23, 1942 - April 26, 2019
Carol Marie Vidmar Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 26, 2019.
She was born to John and Mary (Montgomery) Germano in Cleveland, OH, December 23, 1942. Her first marriage to Ernest Vidmar gave her three children; they were later divorced. She married Mike Anderson on April 11, 1992, and gained three step-children.
Carol spent her childhood in Ohio, graduating from East Lake North High School. She later obtained an Associate's Degree at CMU. She was a realtor for many years, served as secretary to Lands End Fire Department District, and was director of the Plateau Valley Resource Center. She was a member of Grace Bible Church, Collbran, CO. Carol wanted to be remembered as, "I've walked with the Lord since a child and I tried to do my best."
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Survivors include her husband, Mike; daughter, Rachel (Charles) Smith; son, Chad (Kristin) Vidmar; step-children, Dale (Kathy) Anderson; Scott (Gloria) Anderson, and Wendy (Matt) Merkel; grandchildren, Alexis and Audrey Smith, Macinnah and Kayla Vidmar, Pam and Tom Anderson, Zach and Josh Anderson, Cierra and Ashley Markel, and great-grandchildren, Kash, Ian, Ethan, Evan, and Jayci. Ernest and Chip Vidmar preceded her in death
Viewing 5 - 7:00 p.m., May 10, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary; services at Grace Bible Church, Collbran, 10:00 a.m., May 11; burial at Clover Cemetery followed by lunch at Grace Bible.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019