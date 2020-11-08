Carol Branscom



December 3, 1941 - November 4, 2020



Carol Branscom age 78, passed away November 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand Junction, CO.



Carol was born to Everett "Whitey" Branscom and Afton Branscom-Fuoco in Tooele, UT, December 3, 1941. Carol attended Central High School in Grand Junction and returned to college later in life, attaining her Bachelor's Degree from Mesa State College at 62 years old. Carol had an adventurous life, living in Utah, Colorado, California, Florida, and Alaska, just to name a few. Her career included many years as a social worker, and substitute teacher and extensive volunteer work. Carol's favorite volunteer position was at the Gateway Canyons Car Museum in Gateway, CO. You could see her eyes light up when she spoke about the cars.



Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. She would give her last dollar to help someone in need and go without herself if she thought a person needed her help. Every person who met her was struck by her kindness and generosity.



Carol was preceded in death by her infant son, Robert Pinnt; father, Everett, and brother, Dennis Branscom. She is survived by mother, Afton; sister, Linda Branscom (Carl); sons, Ronald Pinnt, Daniel Reid (Tara), Martin James Reid (Cynthia), and David Pinnt (Michelle), 13 grandchildren; countless great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Our days are emptier with her loss, but our lives are richer for the memories of her presence.



