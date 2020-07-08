Carol Eckert Bonnet, M.D.
June 20, 1939 - January 11, 2020
Dr. Carol Bonnet passed away peacefully at age 80, on January 11, 2020, in Boulder, CO.
Born in Rochester, New York, and raised in Los Angeles, California, Dr. Bonnet graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles and the Baylor University College of Medicine. After serving the medical needs of Native American tribes in New Mexico for several years, she moved with her family, to Grand Junction in 1972. Here, she brought her active mind and loving heart to tend to generations of family, friends, patients, students, medical residents, nurses, and community members. She worked as a family practitioner and assistant professor with the St. Mary's Hospital residency program, Family Planning, the Mesa County Health Department, and Mesa College Student Health Services, among others.
She went to all her children's school and sporting events, climbed every fourteener in the state, and became a Master Gardener. All while skiing, reading, biking, painting, camping, cooking, rafting, politicking, traveling, volunteering, and practicing an array of handicrafts that would make any frontierswoman proud. She supported multiple efforts to help the environment and people less fortunate than herself. She gathered some of the best friends a person could ever want. She is survived by her brother, three children, and two grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, her memorial service will be held next year in the Grand Junction area when we can gather safely together again to celebrate her life. If you would like to be notified about the memorial, please contact her daughter, Patti Bonnet, at pbonnet@hotmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the following: The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org/en-us
. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-rocky-mountains
. World Central Kitchen, wck.org
. The Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org
.