Carol F. (Dwire) Lacey



March 31, 1937 - January 25, 2020



Carol F. (Dwire) Lacey was born on March 31, 1937, to Fred and Fern (Lynch) Dwire in Delta, Colorado. Carol passed away in Eckert, Colorado, on January 25, 2020, at Horizons Care Center. She was 82.



Carol was a lifelong resident of the North Fork Valley. She was raised in Paonia, graduating from Paonia High School in 1955. In August 1956 she married Milton D. Lacey at the Thornburg Ranch near Paonia. This marriage ended in a divorce.



In her younger adult life, she worked at a variety of jobs, including the Gibson Mink Farm in Delta, Girling & Coutts packing shed, and managed the Husky Station on Rogers Mesa. She then went to work for the Delta County School District 50 as a school bus driver and custodian retiring after 20 plus years. In the summers she enjoyed working as a camp cook and helped with pack trips and hunting seasons in the West Elk Wilderness for Linda and Dellis Ferrier.



After Carol retired from the school district she provided foster care for dogs of all sizes for about six years for the Delta County Humane Society. An example of her love for dogs was when a Boxer/American Bulldog was brought in with a bullet wound to the back of its head. After the bullet was removed from the dog's chin and the damage repaired, Carol stepped in to provide the 24/7 care that the dog required. She tended to the dog's needs; food, medication, bandage changing, but mostly love. The dog thrived under her care and was eventually adopted by her forever family.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Fern Dwire; oldest brother, Fred Dwire Jr., and her ex-husband, Milton.



She is survived by her younger brother, Bruce Dwire; sister-in-law, Donna Dwire; children and their spouses, Clifford and Karen Lacey, Barbara and Michael Widner, and Elizabeth and Dan Orton; grandchildren, Christopher, Devon, Kevin, Amy and Casey; five great-grandchildren; three nieces, and a nephew.



No services will be held, by her request, but memorial contributions may be sent to the Delta County Humane Society, PO Box 1111, Delta CO 81416.

