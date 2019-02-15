Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carol Hicks

August 1, 1944 - February 10, 2019

Carol Hicks, peacefully passed away at HopeWest, after being surrounded by her large family, and support of her friends. This was a sudden passing from complications of Acute Myloid Leukemia.

Born in 1944, in Alexandria, VA, Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. Shorter, and Elizabeth Hughes Shorter. Carol married the love of her life, George "Doc" Hicks, September of 1965, who also precedes her in death.

Carol loved living in Colorado, moving back to Fruita in 2012, after living in Mesquite, NV, for nine years. She enjoyed many professions throughout her life, starting with her joy of pediatric nursing in Denver, CO. After nursing, Carol loved building two businesses with her husband in Ridgway, CO.

Carol's joy in life was spending time with her family. She was the oldest of four children, leaving behind her brother, Ken Shorter of Montrose, CO; sisters, Janet McNulty of Denver, CO, and Sharon Hash of Montclair, VA. Carol had a deep love for her son, Robert Hicks, of Colorado Springs, CO, and her daughter, Elizabeth Hicks of Grand Junction. In addition Carol's pride and joy included her grandchildren, Mirissa Wallace, Ryan Hicks, Loryn Chiapuzio, and Adrienne Chiapuzio, and one great-grandchild, Mina Grace.

Carol's creative skills in crafting will be greatly missed. She loved to sew, quilt, leather craft, stitch, and garden.

The family will be celebrating with a memorial service for Carol on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.

Memorial contributions may be donated to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St. Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Carol HicksAugust 1, 1944 - February 10, 2019Carol Hicks, peacefully passed away at HopeWest, after being surrounded by her large family, and support of her friends. This was a sudden passing from complications of Acute Myloid Leukemia.Born in 1944, in Alexandria, VA, Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Willie C. Shorter, and Elizabeth Hughes Shorter. Carol married the love of her life, George "Doc" Hicks, September of 1965, who also precedes her in death.Carol loved living in Colorado, moving back to Fruita in 2012, after living in Mesquite, NV, for nine years. She enjoyed many professions throughout her life, starting with her joy of pediatric nursing in Denver, CO. After nursing, Carol loved building two businesses with her husband in Ridgway, CO.Carol's joy in life was spending time with her family. She was the oldest of four children, leaving behind her brother, Ken Shorter of Montrose, CO; sisters, Janet McNulty of Denver, CO, and Sharon Hash of Montclair, VA. Carol had a deep love for her son, Robert Hicks, of Colorado Springs, CO, and her daughter, Elizabeth Hicks of Grand Junction. In addition Carol's pride and joy included her grandchildren, Mirissa Wallace, Ryan Hicks, Loryn Chiapuzio, and Adrienne Chiapuzio, and one great-grandchild, Mina Grace.Carol's creative skills in crafting will be greatly missed. She loved to sew, quilt, leather craft, stitch, and garden.The family will be celebrating with a memorial service for Carol on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.Memorial contributions may be donated to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St. Grand Junction, CO 81506. Religious Service Information First United Methodist Church

522 White Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close