Carol Jacobs Perschon



July 28, 1936 - June 22, 2019



Carole was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ilan and Beth Jacobs. She graduated from South High School in Salt Lake City in 1954. She married Wayne Perschon on June 10, 1955. They lived in Heber City, Utah, until 1978 before moving to Grand Junction.



Carole was a wife, mother, worked as a school aide, nurse's aide, and office manager and was active in Northeast Christian Church.



She is survived by husband, Wayne Perschon, Grand Junction; son, Steve (Leigh) Perschon, Grand Junction; daughter, Soonae (Jason) Sakow, Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Margie Jensen and Norma Zenilicka, Salt Lake City, and brothers, Ross Jacobs, Oklahoma, and Lynne Jacobs, Grand Junction. She leaves behind five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Carole was preceded in death by her parents; son, Monte Perschon, and brother, Robert Jacobs.



A Memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019

