Carol Jean Moores
July 24, 1938 - November 9, 2020
Carol Jean Moores, of Grand Junction CO, passed away on November 9, 2020, at the LaVilla Grand Care Center.
She was born to Carl and Alberta Baysinger on July 24, 1938. She married the love of her life, Ted Moores, May 29, 1955. They were married for 41 Years.
Carol loved music, dancing, puzzles, books, animals, children, and the outdoors. She was a wonderful housewife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was baptized on June 25, 1960, as a Jehovah's Witness.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Alberta Baysinger, and her husband, Ted Moores.
She is survived by her son, Monty Moores of Grand Junction CO; daughters, Pamela Perdue of Grand Junction, CO, and Kimberly Lachniet of Cottonwood, AZ; brother, Ron Baysinger of Ignacio, CO; ten grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Carol was known best for the smile that was always on her face!
Memorial services will be held December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
.