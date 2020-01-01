Carol Jean Vietmeier Day
September 2, 1933 - December 27, 2019
Carol Jean Vietmeier Day, age 86, was born Sept 2, 1933, in Amhurst, South Dakota. She was the 6th child of seven born to Gailord and Florence Peterson Vietmeier. She graduated high school in Claremont, and received her teaching degree at Northern State teachers college. She taught 1st through 8th grades in a one room school house in Hyde County, South Dakota. She married Mickey Day on Dec. 30th, 1951 and they moved to Brush CO, in 1952. They would move to Eagle, CO in 1959, with their three older children, Mike, Pat, and Debbie. Their 4th child Cindy, was born after they moved to Eagle County. Carol continued to teach as a substitute at EVHS, following her children in all their activities. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, and hosting skating parties and field trips. She worked as a secretary for several businesses before retiring after Mickey died in 1986. She bought a home in Grand Junction in 1996 where she lived until she passed away on Dec. 27th, 2019.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; three sisters; husband, Mickey; son, Mike; son-in-law, Bill (Hertzog); and daughter-in-law, Judy. She is survived by her son, Pat and his wife Sheila; daughter, Debbie and husband, Lee Boggess; daughter, Cindy; granddaughters, Shelly (Mike Rowe) and Irene (Erik Monske); grandson, Mickey Day; great granddaughter, Madalyn Monske; and great grandson, Nathan Rowe.
A celebration of her life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A reception in her honor will follow at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice Care Facility of Grand Junction, CO.
