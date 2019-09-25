Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lucille Gregory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lucille Gregory



September 7, 1946 - September 19, 2019



Carol Gregory, 73, passed away into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by her family.



She was born to Burney and Helen Bagby in Rapid City, SD, where she was raised and graduated from Rapid City High School. She received her bachelors degree at SDSU in Brookings, SD.



She moved to Grand Junction, CO, where she met and married Ken Gregory. Together, they raised two children. In 2003, Ken and Carol retired to Mesquite, NV.



Carol worked for the Department of Human Services, where she made many friends. She was caring and patient and loved her family, always having a special place in her heart for her many pets. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish and was an avid reader.



Carol is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Ranleigh; son, Beau (Cindy); grandchildren, Gregory, Austin and Paris; sisters, Janie and Marilyn; cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.



She was reunited with her parents, Burney and Helen; sister, Phyllis, and extended family.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life in Grand Junction, CO, will be announced at a later date.

