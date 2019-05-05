Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Marie Wasson Martin

December 25, 1930 - April 15, 2019

Carol was born in Colbran, CO to Rupert and Mary Wasson. She attended first thru twelfth grade in a one room schoolhouse in Mesa, CO. She attended Mesa College where she later worked in the Financial Aids Department for over 20 years.

Carol loved the Lord and attended Grand Mesa Church from childhood. She loved being with her church family. Carol was an excellent cook and you never left her house hungry. She was a hard worker and always had a huge garden.

Survivors include her husband, Wallace Don Martin; a niece and nephew; brothers-in-law, Lee and Bill Martin, and their families; sister-in-law, Lavonne Wilson and family.

Her parents; brother, Richard Wasson, and daughter, Lynn Morse, preceded her in death.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Mesa Church in Mesa, Colorado.

Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest or the Grand Mesa Church.

