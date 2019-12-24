Carole Lee Gallegos-Cruz
December 26, 1945 - December 18, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Matriarch, Carole Lee "Corky" Gallegos-Cruz; mother of Brian (Brian), Kevin (Leslie), and Michael (Jessica) Cruz; grandmother of four handsome young men and one precious young lady.
Family, friends, and associates are invited to celebrate Carole's life at 11:00 a.m. January 4, 2020, at Romero Funeral Home, 4750 Tejon St., Denver, CO 80211.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019