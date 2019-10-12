Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casey and Briana Grossnickle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Casey and Briana Grossnickle



With tears in our eyes and broken hearts, we share the terrible news that Briana Jo and Casey James Grossnickle, of Grand Junction, abruptly departed this world for the next on October 7, 2019. They died in an car accident, both at 39, leaving four children and so many who loved them.



Briana Jo Wilson was born in Durango, Colorado, in March of 1980 to Brian Wilson and Gayla Jo (Golden) Wilson (Slauson), later becoming the big sister to Kendra and Caleb. Casey James Grossnickle was born in Greeley, Colorado, in April of 1980 to Lonnie and Debbie (Weidenkeller) Grossnickle, later becoming big brother to Amy.



Briana enjoyed cheer leading, playing clarinet and dancing at Delta High School, graduating in 1998. At Greeley West High School, Casey played football and wrestled, also graduating in 1998. He played semi-pro football with the Colorado Blaze for two years. They fell in love as students at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and married in Delta in 2000.



Their son, Logan, arrived soon after, and then came Landon in 2004 and Luke in 2008. They moved from Evans to Grand Junction in 2009 and adopted their daughter, Sasha, in 2011.



With her BS degree in Sociology, Briana's career centered in human services, including social services, helping people with adoptions, and managing FirstLight Home Care of the Western Slope in Grand Junction. Casey obtained his BS degree in Criminal Justice and then his POST certification, and served as a police officer, a parole officer for the State of Colorado and most recently, in adult protective services for Mesa County.



Briana and Casey loved their children and were extremely proud of each one. They vigorously cheered on their kids in after-school activities such as soccer, football, wrestling, martial arts, music, professional modeling and drama, among others. Casey enjoyed art including drawing, painting, pottery and creating elaborate yard decorations for holidays. He loved to coach football, wrestling, basketball and other sports, constantly inspiring kids in the Grand Junction area and at schools like Brentwood Middle School. The year that he coached the Grand Junction Freshmen Football team, their record was 9-0. Even when he was a janitor at a middle school in Greeley, kids looked up to Casey and would gather around him at lunch on the playground. His hobbies also included hunting and fishing. Briana enjoyed spending rainy days baking, cleaning, reading, doing puzzles, watching movies, writing and posting inspirational messages, and talking to kids. She accepted everyone, exuberantly, encouraging them to become their best selves.



The Christian faith guided their lives in their caring for many people. They recommitted their lives to Jesus Christ at the New Horizon Foursquare Church in Grand Junction and were active members there.



Survivors include their children and their parents, as well as Briana's grandparents, Lowell and Nola Golden, and Jerry and Joann Trudell, of Montrose; sister, Kendra (Brian) Ghanbari of Virginia; brother, Caleb (Emily) Wilson of Brighton; sister, Kelsey (Jason Boff) Slauson of Hawaii; step-parents, Michael Slauson of Grand Junction, and Tina Carothers-Wilson of Delta, as well as Casey's sister, Amy Grossnickle of Grand Junction. They also have numerous step-brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. They additionally have many friends who were like family for them, co-workers, coaches, clients, students coached, church families and neighbors.



Casey and Briana were wonderful people. Casey always said "Play every day and down (football) like it's your last and leave it all out there, no matter what." Briana recently shared a favorite quote: "Dance like no one is looking and live each day like it's your last."



The Celebration of Life for both Casey and Briana is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 2 - 4:00 p.m. in the Colorado Mesa University Myers Ballroom.

