Catherine Jones



May 10, 1928 - August 25, 2019



Catherine Aline Loughlin Jones, of Grand Junction, passed away on August 25, 2019, at The Commons. She was 91.



Catherine was born on May 10, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana, to William Henry and Bernadette (Martin) Loughlin. In her later years, she completed her schooling and became a licensed practical nurse.



Catherine married the love of her life, Charles Leslie Jones, on July 7, 1951, in Pinellas Park, Florida. She spent their years together as a homemaker, and always took great pride in being the spouse of a veteran. Sadly, Charles passed away on January 27, 2017, in Denver, Colorado.



Catherine was proud to be a devoted member of the Loughlin clan, and delighted in reuniting with her family often and reminiscing about their history. Her faith was important to her throughout her life.



Catherine is survived by son, Leslie Martin Jones of Aurora, Colorado; daughters, Colleen Kay Jones and Kim C. Mitchell, both of Grand Junction; sisters, Theresa Loughlin of Littleton, and Barbara Martin of Travelers Rest, South Carolina; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by cousins, Jackaline Ring and Lois Vitt, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



A committal service will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway Grand Junction, Colorado.



Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506, or



