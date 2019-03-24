Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathryn Clark. View Sign

Cathryn Clark

April 29, 1937 - March 11, 2019

Cathryn Clark died on March 11, 2019. She was born April 29, 1937, to Dorothy and Tom Rummel in Mountainair, New Mexico, with her identical twin sister, Connie. The family moved to Grand Junction when she was a teenager and she attended Grand Junction High School. She then attended Cottey College in Missouri and Barnes Business School in Denver. She married David Clark in 1961 and had two daughters. They later divorced. She was the District Manager for Weight Watchers for several years. She began a successful career in 1976 as the District Sales Manager for Avon Products. Cathy was a long time member of P.E.O. She was very involved with the Grand Valley Kennel Club and became an evaluator with Therapy Dogs International. She volunteered countless hours, taking her therapy dogs to St. Mary's Hospital, nursing homes, etc. In her spare time Cathy enjoyed being part of a small "Stitch-n-Bitch" group for many years. Her identical twin sister, Connie Brownson, preceded her in death. Cathy is survived by her daughters, Kellie Clark (Tom Gentilin) and Kristie Nichols (Mike); and grandson, Blake Nichols. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Lynn Brownson; niece, Tracy Begano (Troy) and their son, Zane. A memorial service will be held at Callahan-Edfast on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm.



