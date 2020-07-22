1/1
Cecelia "Cece" Bera
1944 - 2020
Cecelia "Cece" Bera

May 18, 1944 - July 16, 2020

Cecelia "Cece" Bera was born May 18, 1944, to Conrado and Amelia (Garduno) Sandoval. She received her wings on July 16, 2020, at the age of 76.

Cecelia resided in Grand Junction, CO where she met Joseph Bera, husband of 52 years. She loved, cared for and raised many of her nephews and nieces on her own. Cece was a loving person that would help anyone in need. She spend the last 25 years of her life as a devoted volunteer for the Catholic Outreach. She touched the lives of many people and always made them feel welcome. She'll always be remembered for her loving, giving heart, her truthful words of wisdom and her delicious Sunday dinners.

She's survived by husband, Joseph Bera; sibilings, Socorra (Joe) Garcia, Carla Cusick, Martina Ransier, Beverly Cordova, Rosie (Isidore) Garcia, Margie Garcia, Bobby (Tena) Sandoval, Rita (Tony) Tenorio, Johnny (Jane) Sandoval, all of Grand Junction; James (RoseMary) Sandoval of New Mexico, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, and Ramon Sandoval, who she raised as her son.

Viewing will be held Thursday, July 23 at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary from 5 - 7:00 p.m. A rosary will follow. Graveside service, Friday, July 24, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Rosary
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
JUL
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Orchard Mesa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
