Cedar Charles Wesson-Lyon

January 9, 1995 - May 15, 2019

Cedar was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on January 9, 1995. He was a dedicated Denver Bronco fan his entire life. He shared this interest with both of his grandmothers. They have many specials memories cheering their beloved team on together. Cedar loved being out in nature and was an excellent fisherman, always catching the biggest and most fish among family and friends. His constant companions, always by his side, were his cat, Molly, and his dog, Poncho. Cedar loved his lifelong friends and considered them family. He was a gentle, kindhearted person and everyone fortunate enough to have known him, LOVED him!

Cedar moved to Idaho in 2013 with his mom, where he worked in the restaurant industry. He attended Job Corps in Anaconda, Montana, for heavy equipment operation, graduating with honors in 2016. Our only solace is that Cedar is now among the angels.

He is survived by his mother, Renee Wesson; grandmother, Shirley Wesson; father, Lenny Lyon; sister, Shannon Lyon; grandmother, Patricia Lyon; grandfather, Larry Lyon, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Cedar is preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Wesson.

Memorial to be announced at a later date.



