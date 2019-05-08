Chari Fisher

January 31, 1949 - May 2, 2019

Chari Ann Fisher left us suddenly, but peacefully, on May 2, 2019. She was the second eldest daughter of Stella C. (McGruder) and Walter E. Blumhagen, born January 31, 1949, in Polson, Montana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph "Joe" Fisher, and elder sister, Cynthia Rawlins of Cottonwood, California. Survivors include sister, Odell Ruybalid; brother, Keith Blumhagen, and daughters, Becky Matthews, Kansas City, KS; Jolynn Fisher, Leavenworth, KS, and Brenda S. Spallone (Nicholas), Gunnison, CO; sons: Robert J. Fisher (Heather), Fruita, CO; Shannon L. Fisher (Sheila), Fouke, AR, and Craig J. Fisher (Chris) of Denver. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, which were the love of her life; six great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, and Ruby, her beloved bulldog.

She enjoyed keeping her yard and home beautiful after retiring from Family Health West after 29 years as their dietary manager.

A celebration of life is being planned by the family for June, 2019.

