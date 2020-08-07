Charlene Donnis Francisco



March 15, 1938 - August 3, 2020



Charlene Donnis Francisco was born March 15, 1938, and passed away August 3, 2020. Charlene grew up in Mack/Loma/New Liberty area with her parents and brother where they farmed for a living.



She wed Bill Francisco on November 29, 1958, after just six weeks of dating and they were loving partners for 50 years. They had three children together. Some of her most enjoyable moments in life were her grandkids, bingo, and country music.



Charlene is survived by her brother, Ron Ashburn and his wife, Barbara; children, Scott (Jodi) Francisco, Janell (Ken) Dobey, Lee Ann (Ryan) Bradley, and Brian May; ten grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.



She was loved so much and will be missed by all.



Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., on September 3, 2020, at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.



