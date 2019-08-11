Charlene Faye Widner Beach
December 31, 1937 - August 6, 2019
Charlene left us suddenly while at her home in Delta, Colorado, on August 6, 2019.
She was born to Chester Owen and Mabel Irene Ruble Widner in Hotchkiss, Colorado on December 31, 1937. She graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1956. On November 2, 1956, she married Lydall Wayne Beach.
Charlene loved sewing, reading, decorating her home, country cooking, baking and canning. She particularly enjoyed creating delicious candies and cookies for her family during the holidays. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Charlene had a heart of gold and reached out to everyone in need.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Lydall; daughter, Lori Kim (Randy) Cairns of San Bernardino, CA; son, Kyle Zane (Diawn) Beach of Clifton; grandsons, Kyle Owen Beach of Grand Junction, and Randy Nathaniel (Brittney) Cairns of Murrieta, CA; granddaughters, Lori Nichole (Tim) Rockney of San Bernardino, CA; Crystal Lee (Nate) Richardson of Grand Junction; Regina Diawn (James) Lee of Corona, CA, and Juliana Kim (James) Cairns-Coe of Delta; ten great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
No services are scheduled.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019