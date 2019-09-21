Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Visitation 5:00 PM Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Mae Thorpe



April 4, 1924 - September 17, 2019



Charlene Mae "Pinky" Thorpe, 95, of Grand Junction, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.



She was born April 4, 1924, in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Frank and Monte Pinkstaff. She weighed only two pounds, and often repeated the story told to her of how the doctor said to set her aside that she was unlikely to live. A nurse who was unwilling to give her up on this tiny baby, took it upon herself to try and save her life, and since she was successful, Frank and Monte allowed the nurse to name her. The nurse had a very good friend named Charlene.



Charlene graduated Grand Junction High School in 1942, grew up in Montrose and Grand Junction, and also lived in Glenwood Springs. She married Donald Thorpe in Denver on May 20, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2000.



As well as being a homemaker she kept books for the family business at Montrose Music. Her love of family was incomparable as was her generosity. One of her very dear long time friends had this to say: Her friendship was a gift from God, brought much joy and happiness, always near in times of need. How blessed I feel to have had Pinky's love and friendship. She was very proud to have Pinkstaff, Illinois named after her family.



Her interests included golfing, bowling, traveling and her many friends. She was also a member of the Methodist Church.



Survivors include sons, Mike (Diane), and Trace (Rose) both of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Mike Thorpe Jr., Brittelle Seaboldt, Ryan Thorpe, and Amy Baugh, and special brother-in-law, Al Thorpe.



Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Martin Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24th at Martin Mortuary. Interment will be held following services at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Messages of condolences may be sent to www.martin



Charlene Mae ThorpeApril 4, 1924 - September 17, 2019Charlene Mae "Pinky" Thorpe, 95, of Grand Junction, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.She was born April 4, 1924, in Montrose, Colorado, the daughter of Frank and Monte Pinkstaff. She weighed only two pounds, and often repeated the story told to her of how the doctor said to set her aside that she was unlikely to live. A nurse who was unwilling to give her up on this tiny baby, took it upon herself to try and save her life, and since she was successful, Frank and Monte allowed the nurse to name her. The nurse had a very good friend named Charlene.Charlene graduated Grand Junction High School in 1942, grew up in Montrose and Grand Junction, and also lived in Glenwood Springs. She married Donald Thorpe in Denver on May 20, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2000.As well as being a homemaker she kept books for the family business at Montrose Music. Her love of family was incomparable as was her generosity. One of her very dear long time friends had this to say: Her friendship was a gift from God, brought much joy and happiness, always near in times of need. How blessed I feel to have had Pinky's love and friendship. She was very proud to have Pinkstaff, Illinois named after her family.Her interests included golfing, bowling, traveling and her many friends. She was also a member of the Methodist Church.Survivors include sons, Mike (Diane), and Trace (Rose) both of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Mike Thorpe Jr., Brittelle Seaboldt, Ryan Thorpe, and Amy Baugh, and special brother-in-law, Al Thorpe.Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Martin Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24th at Martin Mortuary. Interment will be held following services at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Messages of condolences may be sent to www.martin mortuary.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close