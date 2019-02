Charles R. AdamsMay 24, 1935 - February 24, 2019Charles R. Adams, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction, CO.Charles was born on May 24, 1935, in Plains, Kansas, to Charles Milton Adams and Ida Mae Buhler Adams. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict era, where he was honorably discharged earning the rank of Corporal. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Denver/Rio Grande Railroad after many years of service. Charles was a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, traveling, and most recently, riding on his quad with his sister, Ila.Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ida; brothers, Gene and Richard Adams, and brother-in-law, Floyd Royle.Survivors include his loving wife, Helen Adams; daughters, Betty Lou Byers (Lonnie) of Ozark, AR and Grace Marie Fitch (Howard) of Grand Junction, CO; sisters, Ila Royle of Grand Junction, CO and Patsy Schroeder (Russell) of Burlington, IA; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Grand Junction, CO at 10:00 a.m.