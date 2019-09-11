Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Arnett Joffrion. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Arnett Joffrion



March 27, 1951 - September 6, 2019



Charles A. Joffrion, 68, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2019, at his Grand Junction home.



Charles was an avid nature photographer and especially enjoyed hummingbirds. He spent weeks in Louisiana, at the banks of the Mississippi river photographing eagle's nest from egg to fledglings. He was even able to capture the extraordinary event of an eagle catching a huge fish and taking it back to feed the babies. Other interests were rock hounding and astronomy.



Charles leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Su Joffrion of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Madelaine Joffrion of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother, John Joffrion of Granbury, TX, and his beloved beagle, Freddie.



Services are being planned at Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019

